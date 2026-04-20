Ascott Records Strongest-ever Southeast Asia Signings in 2025, Powering Multi-typology Growth



EQS Newswire / 20/04/2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), recorded a landmark year of signings in Southeast Asia in 2025, adding more than 7,300 units across the region. This represents a 55% increase over the 4,700 units signed in 2024 and marks Ascott's strongest signing performance in Southeast Asia to date.





Located on the shores of West Lake in Hanoi's upscale Tay Ho District, Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi is poised to become Ascott's largest full service MICE hotel and a landmark events and hospitality destination in Vietnam's capital. Complementing the recently launched international convention centre spanning 13 event venues, the hotel is set to fully open with 1,165 rooms, 10 food & beverage concepts and a spa by 2027.

Ascott's SEA portfolio updates were shared at a media briefing at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi in Vietnam, alongside the unveiling of the property's MICE facilities. Pictured (left to right): Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer; Serena Lim, Chief Growth Officer; Kevin Goh, Chief Executive Officer; and, Wong Kar Ling, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director, Southeast Asia.

Set to establish its credentials in Vietnam's fast-growing meetings and events market, Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi offers 13 flexible event spaces including Hanoi's largest pillarless hotel grand ballroom with capacity for up to 2,000 guests.



[1] Source: ASEAN Tourism Outlook 2025, ASEAN Secretariat and ERIA, October 2025.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties spanning over 230 cities across more than 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.



Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.



As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related revenue by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.



CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2025, CLI had S$125 billion of funds under management. CLI holds stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres and credit.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm.



CLI is committed to growing in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of its communities.



News Source: The Ascott Limited