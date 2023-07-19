|
19.07.2023 20:30:54
Asda’s profit margins at the pump have trebled, MPs told
Asda's profit margins on fuel have tripled since before the pandemic, according to the competition regulator at a bad-tempered parliamentary hearing where the supermarket chain's co-owner repeatedly refused to explain its pricing strategy.Mohsin Issa declined to answer multiple questions on whether Asda had increased its profit margins on fuel since its takeover in 2021, prompting MPs on the business select committee to become increasingly furious as the retailer insisted it had not changed its strategy.
