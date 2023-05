ASE Technology April Net Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) ), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, reported Tuesday that its net revenues for the month of April dropped 11 percent to NT$43.32 billion from last year's NT$48.64 billion. Sequentially, net revenues fell 5.4 percent from March.

In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.43 billion, down 15.7 percent from $1.69 billion a year ago. Sequentially, net revenues dropped 5 percent.

ATM net revenues dropped 23.4 percent in April to NT$23.32 billion. In US dollar terms, ATM net revenues were $768 million, down 27.4 percent from prior year.

Sequentially, ATM net revenues fell 9.5 percent in local currency and 9.1 percent in US dollar terms.