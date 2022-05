ASE Technology April Net Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported Tuesday that its consolidated net revenues for April 2022 climbed 17.7 percent to NT$48.64 billion from NT$441.33 billion last year.

In US dollar terms, monthly net revenues were $1.69 billion, up 16.4 percent from the prior year's $1.45 billion.

Sequentially, net revenues declined 6.4 percent in local currencies and 8.3 percent in US dollar terms.

On a pro forma basis, revenues grew 23.7 percent in local currencies and 22.4 percent in US dollar terms.