HAIKOU, China, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Briefing on ASEAN-Hainan Trade in Sand and Gravel Aggregates to Accelerate the Development of Hainan FTP was held in Hainan, China on September 23, 2020.

To support the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Malaysia Weiye Group (CMWG) is committed to leveraging Malaysian resources, ASEAN transit trade policies and locational advantages of Southeast Asia, with a view to expanding its cooperation with ASEAN members and conveying the message of good-faith and win-win cooperation to the world.

To expedite the development of Hainan Free Trade Port, CMWG will establish China-Malaysia Weiye Construction Materials Co. Ltd. in Hainan as its operation center in China, combining functions of aggregates R&D, production, intense processing and trading. In particular, it will set up the first BSL 3 aggregates testing laboratory in Hainan, integrate mechanical sand processers in Pingguo, Guangxi, import high-quality natural sand and gravel aggregates from Malaysia, and promote the trade between Hainan and ASEAN members. By following the path of professional, standardized and environmentally friendly operations, it will ensure the stable supply and demand in Hainan's sand and gravel aggregates market, consolidate the foundation for long-term development of Hainan FTP and contribute to the high-level opening of Hainan.

