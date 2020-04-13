ASEAN Super 8 Rescheduled to 20 - 22 Oct 2020 while ICW Moves to 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets, the organiser of Southeast Asia's leading trade show in the built environment industry - ASEAN Super 8 - has decided to reschedule the 2020 edition to a new date from 20 – 22 October 2020at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Meanwhile, International Construction Week (ICW) hosted by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), which has been held simultaneously with ASEAN Super 8 since last year, will be moved to 2021.

The decision to reschedule ASEAN Super 8, which was originally slated to take place from 23 to 25 June 2020 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre KL, is taken with regret after careful consideration and close consultations with the key stakeholders, exhibitors and industry partners. This was following the recent and increasing travel restrictions impacting industry participation and new travel measures enacted by the Malaysian government, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

ASEAN Super 8 will feature Southeast-Asia's leading built environment exhibitions namely ASEAN M&E, TENAGA Expo, ASEAN Lift, ASEAN Solar, ASEAN Light, Futurebuild SEA, Heavy Mach and IFSEC Southeast Asia. In addition, after a one-year gap, the region's premier Refrigeration, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning Expo - REVAC - will make its comeback in response to the strong interest and demand from exhibitors and visitors. The premier event will be a platform for participants to find everything from the basics to the latest innovations in the HVACR segment, as well as products related to Air Quality Control, Filtration and Insulation.

"We believe the revised new dates will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace, ease travel restrictions and provide all-around better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage," said YBhg. General Tan Sri Dato' Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi Bin Mohamed (Rtd), Co-Chairman – Informa Markets in Malaysia.

He added, "The 2020 edition of ASEAN Super 8 is a key milestone for us as it will also feature the inaugural Futurebuild SEA 2020, an exhibition focusing on new technologies that will revolutionise the construction sector. We wish to thank those who participate and support ASEAN Super 8, we greatly appreciate your understanding and regret for any inconvenience. We will continue our commitment to provide an event of enhanced quality to make your participation a huge success. Also, we offer our sincere sympathies to those who have been affected by the virus."

Chief Executive of CIDB Malaysia, Datuk Ir. Ahmad 'Asri Abdul Hamid regretted to announce that the ICW 2020 will be moved to the year 2021. Despite that, he said CIDB supports the decision by Informa Markets to reschedule ASEAN Super 8 to 20 - 22 October 2020.

"ASEAN Super 8 is the leading event for the Malaysian built environment as well as across the region, bringing different trade shows focusing on Building & Construction, Power and Energy, Solar, HVAC, Lift & Escalator, Lighting, Heavy Machinery and Security under one roof. We are working closely with Informa Markets, industry stakeholders and the relevant government agencies, and are committed to supporting the entire construction industry and the continued success of ASEAN Super 8."

Informa Markets assures that it will take all necessary precautionary measures at the exhibition venue to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants. At the same time, the organiser will closely monitor the development of the COVID-19 issue and adhere to government's instruction, make appropriate and necessary adjustment to the exhibition, if needed.

The 2019 edition of ASEAN Super 8 attracted 339 participating companies covering various industry sectors, with a solid turnout of 16,781 trade visitors.

ASEAN Super 8 continues its work to ensure that the rescheduled 2020 edition of ASEAN Super 8 from 20-22 October will be another success for all exhibitors and trade visitors.

For more information, visit www.super8asean.com

ASEAN Super 8 is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

