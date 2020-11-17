ASEAN Super 8 Takes New Avatar -- Goes Virtual

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast-Asia's first-ever extensive virtual exhibition for the built environment is here. Following years of overwhelming support from industry players and professionals, the 2020 edition of ASEAN Super 8 has taken a new avatar by going virtual in the efforts to embrace the "New Normal" and to widen the options for exhibitors. Informa Markets has launched the ASEAN Super 8 Virtual Connect Exhibition platform to bring onboard various global brands and to connect them with industry players across the built environment industry's supply chain.

ASEAN Super 8 Virtual Connect Exhibition in conjunction with the International Construction Week (ICW) -- hosted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) -- will take place from 17 to 19 November 2020. The Virtual Connect Exhibition will feature Southeast-Asia's leading built environment exhibitions namely ASEAN M&E, ASEAN Light, ASEAN Solar, ASEAN Lift, Futurebuild SEA, Heavy Mach, IFSEC Southeast Asia, REVAC and TENAGA Expo.

Informa Markets Country General Malaysia, Gerard Leeuwenburgh said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted almost all businesses across the board, business must go on and industry players ought to be together in fighting through the pandemic victoriously. At Informa Markets Malaysia, the ultimate aim is to help and work together with the partners and exhibitors to grow their businesses amidst the market challenges.

"ASEAN Super 8 exhibition has taken a new avatar this year by going digital, in line with the efforts to adapt to the 'new norms' of doing business. Trade visitors will enjoy the ease of access to various exhibitors, including leading brands, all in one place with just a click of a button. This is the platform for industry professionals and business players to get first-hand information about latest technologies, products and services in the market, and to widen their business contacts beyond Malaysia and the region."

"We believe that physical exhibitions will make its return, but it will not be like how we have seen it pre-COVID-19. We are living in a new normal environment and going digital is part of it. Our tagline 'Be Connect, Navigating the New Normal' is crafted in line with the 'new normal' aspirations," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh.

ASEAN Super 8 Virtual Connect Exhibition features exclusive business matching sessions to all exhibitors and buyers. With the business matching sessions, interested participants can preview target suppliers' profile and pre-schedule online meetings - before the virtual exhibition takes place. The business matching is now open for pre-schedule meetings with exhibitors via the platform.

Other than the business matching, virtual booth and live interactions, ASEAN Super 8 Virtual Connect Exhibition is bringing exclusive webinars for participants to catch up on the latest built environment industry trends from 17 - 19 November 2020. Listen directly from top-notch industry experts featuring PETRONAS, HIBISCUS, TNBX, POWER LEDGER, BOSCH, ELECTRIFY PTE LTD, malaysiaGBC, ASHRAE Malaysia and more on the latest developments throughout the three-day event including on building and construction digitalisation, renewable energy and energy efficiency, safety and security digitalisation, sustainability and many more.

The admission to attend ASEAN Super 8 Virtual Connect Exhibition is FREE OF CHARGE and visitors are required to register online in order to enjoy the virtual features during the three-day exhibition.

In addition, as we step up our digital adoption, various segment shows under ASEAN Super 8 namely ASEAN M&E, Futurebuild SEA and IFSEC SEA have launched a digital platform namely Traders Connect that will help you tap market opportunities even during these trying times. Traders Connect offers effective digital marketing solutions to help improve your online presence and reach a wider network in the industry. Gain greater visibility globally by choosing any from our digital tools that will perfectly suit your business needs.

For more information, visit https://www.super8asean.com/virtual-connect-exhibition/ or register at www.aseansuper8-virtual.com

