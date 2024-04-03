|
03.04.2024 16:14:20
Asensus Surgical Agrees To Karl Storz's Acquisition Offer; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with medical technology company Karl Storz SE & Co. KG regarding the company's potential acquisition at a purchase price of $0.35 per share in cash.
Under the agreement, Asensus would not engage in acquisition negotiations with any other party for a period of up to ten weeks, during which a merger agreement with Karl Storz is expected to be finalized.
The medical device company said that it would receive a bridge loan of $20 million from Karl Storz to meet immediate financial obligations during the exclusivity period.
Asensus also stated that it has formed a transaction committee of the Board of Directors to consider the terms of the merger agreement.
Currently, Asensus's stock is gaining 29.80 percent, to $0.277 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Asensus Surgical Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Asensus Surgical Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Asensus Surgical Inc Registered Shs
|0,26
|1,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnet Abchläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.