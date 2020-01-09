ASEQ | Studentcare saddened by Iran plane crash tragedy

MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ASEQ | Studentcare is shocked and devastated by the tragic news of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran, which killed all 176 people on board. Among the victims were 63 Canadians and many more passengers with connections to Canada, including a number of students.

"We are deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the victims' families, friends, colleagues, and all those affected by this tragedy at this difficult time," says Lev Bukhman, Founder and CEO of ASEQ | Studentcare. "This tragedy has cast a shadow over many university and college campuses across the country, including many of our partner institutions."

ASEQ | Studentcare is working closely with the authorities, insurers, and affected academic institutions to support all parties involved and most of all, the families of the victims.

About ASEQ | Studentcare

Founded in 1996 in Montreal, ASEQ | Studentcare is the leading provider of student health-care programs in Canada, administering plans for over 1 million members from 95 partner student associations and post-secondary institutions. ASEQ | Studentcare and its Founder and CEO, Lev Bukhman, are both registered at l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

