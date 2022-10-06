ASES SOLAR 2023 52nd National Solar Conference Call for Participation is OPEN

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) supports the global initiative that a world equitably transformed to 100% renewable energy is an urgent necessity. Through the ASES National Solar Conference , SOLAR 2023 will elevate public, institutional, and governmental awareness of the critical role solar energy is playing in the global energy landscape. We must ensure that access to and the benefits from clean energy will be enjoyed by all communities, especially those that have been denied those benefits in the past. ASES invites you to submit a proposal to present at next year's conference around the theme "Transforming the Energy Landscape for All." Submissions will be accepted until January 6, 2023.

SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All will promote the ASES overall goal to "accelerate equitable solar adoption and universal sustainable living by educating and building community." The conference will focus on research models, examples and tools for negotiating the challenges to advancing renewables by following justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI) principles.

Track 1: Decarbonizing the Building Sector

Track 2: Smart Grids from Nano to Micro

Track 3: Applications of PV and Solar Thermal

Track 4: Life Cycles and Impacts

Track 5: Educating & Engaging Stakeholders

Track 6: Equitable Energy Ownership and Access - Policy, Regulation, and Investment

Submission Details

We offer a variety of presentation options (see below) for you to share your research, programs, projects, operations, personal actions, visions, etc. These include regular session oral presentations (10-12 minutes), shorter sessions (5-minutes), posters (2-3 minute oral presentation), an interactive outdoor display or a hands-on workshop. Your final presentation can be concise and scientific, lively, and full of examples, or anywhere in-between.

Submit your proposal by January 6, 2023.

The track category is the heading(s) under which your abstract will be reviewed and accepted or rejected by the SOLAR 2023 Technical Review Committee (TRC). Please fill in all required information and submit your proposal using the online form no later than January 6, 2023.

Track 1: Decarbonizing the Building Sector

Building New vs. Renovating

Net Zero Buildings

Passive Solar

Electrification

Buildings and Transportation

Building Envelope Efficiency

Material Research

Sector Examples (Residential Single and Multifamily, Commercial & Institutional Buildings)

Passive Cooling

Solar Decathlon Projects

Energy Analysis and Design Tools

Solutions for Urban Heat Islands

Track 2: Smart Grids from Nano to Micro

Community Solar

National Grid Expansion

Municipal Grids

Microgrids

Energy Storage

Distributed Generation

Demand Side Management

Grid Infrastructure & Modernization

Grid Operations

Grid Resilience (Weather, War, etc.)

Off-grid Freedom, Energy Independence

Track 3: Applications of PV and Solar Thermal

Material Design for Energy Applications

Emerging Cleantech Trends

Power to X – Hard to Decarbonize Sectors (Transportation, Industry)

Showcasing Projects – From Site Selection to Operation to Evaluation

PV Innovations

DIY PV, Heating, Water Distilling, Solar Cooking

Solar Fuels and Artificial PV

Hydrogen, Fuel Cells

Extended Applications of Thermal Heat

District Heating & Cooling

CSP

Hybrid Systems

Track 4: Life Cycles and Impacts

Circular Economy

Weather and Energy-Related Research (Climate scenarios, Extreme Weather Events, Trends, Socio-Economic Impacts of Energy Choices, Research Needs)

Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

Energy Water Food Nexus (Agrivoltaics, Land and Water use Issues, etc.)

Mining Minerals

Economics of Climate Change and the Clean Energy Transformation (LCOE comparisons from IRENA, others)

Track 5: Educating & Engaging Stakeholders

Energy and the Media

Anticipating and Addressing Opposition to a Decarbonized Energy System

Sustainability as a Dynamic Organizational Capability

Youth Climate Justice and Solar Citizen Movements

IREC Career Map Tool

Workforce Development, Mentoring, Curriculums

Equity and Justice

JEDI in Energy Industry, Education, Workforce

Solar Valuation in Real Estate Transactions

Clean Energy Jobs Update

Track 6: Equitable Energy Ownership and Access - Policy, Regulation, and Investment

Novel Financing for Solar Energy (On-Bill, PACE, PAC, Ratings, Utility Green Pricing…)

Ownership and Energy Access to Traditionally Energy-Burdened Remote/Rural/Island/Tribal Communities: What Can They Teach Us?

Solar on Native American Reservations

Business Policies for Solar (Subsidies, Green Appraisal Act, etc.)

Inflation Reduction Act - How it Helps Everyone

Don't see your topic here? Email conference@ases.org to propose a different track/session!

ASES invites you to submit a proposal for presentation at the next National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All , taking place August 8-11, 2023. Please submit your abstract no later than January 6, 2023.

Submit Your Abstract

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for SOLAR 2023. Make your mark and get in front of your audience early and often. Visit ases.org/conference for details and contact parndt@ases.org to sponsor.

About the American Solar Energy Society: Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org .

