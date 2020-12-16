+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Jetzt handeln! +++-w-
16.12.2020 03:50:00

Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the 'Safe Harbour Method'

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.






Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average purchase price (NOK)

 Amount (USD)              

                                   

Total, latest announcement

132,664

 

84.7818

 

1,231,776.80

                                   

32:

                                   

7 December 2020

 

3,289

 

95.2490

 

35,869.87

                                   

33:

                                   

8 December 2020

 

2,554

 

103.2109

 

30,024.11

                                   

34:

                                   

9 December 2020

 

4,000

 

103.6583

 

47,185.26

                                   

35:

                                   

10 December 2020

 

3,778

 

103.1314

 

44,417.87

                                   

36:

                                   

11 December 2020

 

4,000

 

102.5731

 

46,650.25

                                   

Total accumulated over week 50/2020

17,621

 

101.6645

 

204,147.35

                                   

Total accumulated during the
                                    share buy-back programme

150,285

 

86.7613

 

204,147.35

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 984,532 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.72% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

 

