09.02.2022 23:07:08
ASGN Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $85.0 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $55.4 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.1 million or $1.55 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $1.05 billion from $900.4 million last year.
ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $85.0 Mln. vs. $55.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $900.4 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.31-$1.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.03-$1.05 bln
