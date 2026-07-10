Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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10.07.2026 18:29:19
Asha Sharma, the outsider handed the Xbox controls
Elevated to fix Microsoft’s struggling gaming division, she is making tough decisions about its futureWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Companies
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18:29
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