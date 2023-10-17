17.10.2023 00:50:00

ASHFORD ANNOUNCES DATE CHANGE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced that it is moving its third quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings conference call to one day earlier.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0375. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 16, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199 and entering the confirmation number, 1818099.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ashfordinc.com, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-announces-date-change-for-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301958107.html

SOURCE Ashford Inc.

