18.01.2022 14:00:00

ASHFORD ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SEC INVESTIGATION

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action by the SEC against Ashford. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) also each received a letter stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action against the respective company.

*  *  *  *  *

Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-announces-termination-of-sec-investigation-301462689.html

SOURCE Ashford Inc.

