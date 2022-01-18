|
18.01.2022 14:00:00
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SEC INVESTIGATION
DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action by the SEC against Ashford Trust. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) and Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) also each received a letter stating that the SEC's investigation is concluded, and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action against the respective company.
* * * * *
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Follow CEO Rob Hays on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aht_rob or @aht_rob.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-hospitality-trust-announces-termination-of-sec-investigation-301462684.html
SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: Ashford Hospitality Prime mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Ashford Hospitality Prime zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: Ashford Hospitality Prime gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Ashford Hospitality Prime verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Ashford Hospitality Prime gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Ashford Hospitality Prime öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.21
|Ausblick: Ashford Hospitality Prime präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.02.20
|Ausblick: Ashford Hospitality Prime zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)