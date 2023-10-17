17.10.2023 00:50:00

ASHFORD TRUST ANNOUNCES DATE CHANGE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it is moving its third quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings conference call to one day earlier.

Ashford Trust now plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0375. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 15, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199 and entering the confirmation number, 8812029.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

-END-

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-announces-date-change-for-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301958105.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Krise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen