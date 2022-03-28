|
28.03.2022 22:15:00
ASHFORD TRUST SETS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES
DALLAS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 11, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13727683.
The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-sets-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301512059.html
SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schlussendlich leicht negativ. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.