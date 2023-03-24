|
ASHFORD TRUST SETS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES
DALLAS, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Monday, May 1, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13737038.
The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
