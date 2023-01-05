|
05.01.2023 22:15:00
ASHFORD TRUST SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES
DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, March 1, 2023, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13734833.
The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-sets-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301714984.html
SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.