Ashkan Rajaee, of TopDevz, Named Silicon Review 30 Best CEOs of the Year 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz , the award-winning software development consulting firm, today announced that Ashkan Rajaee, Founder and CEO of TopDevz, has been named one of the 30 Best CEOs of the Year 2020 by The Silicon Review.

The Silicon Review is considered the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Community members include influential CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with jillions of diverse business professionals. The company's 30 Best lists recognize leading CEOs across the business and technology arena.

"It's an honor to be included on the 30 Best CEOs of the Year 2020 list," said Ashkan Rajaee. "This recognition is due in large part to the commitment and dedication of the TopDevz team to deliver our best, every day, to all of our customers and provide industry-leading software development services."

Rajaee is a dynamic entrepreneur whose leadership skills and dedication to teamwork allow him to be a versatile & innovative CEO of TopDevz. Rajaee is known for his extensive expertise in producing award-winning software and his ability to quickly scale business while achieving consistent growth. Prior to founding TopDevz, Rajaee led the growth and sale of a consulting firm. Under his leadership, the company experienced rapid growth from $6 million to $60 million in revenue in just under three years. His success follows him to TopDevz as the company continues its rapid expansion and growth of extremely talented people. As the CEO of TopDevz, Rajaee has built a strong foundation of principles with an emphasis on experience, effective communication, and teamwork.

In January of 2020, TopDevz will bring to market its breakthrough AI-powered virtual video interview software making it available to the public. This new technology has vastly improved and accelerated the screening and vetting process by as much as ten times and can be used to complement a company's existing hiring process creating a customized virtual process.

About TopDevz:

TopDevz is one of America's fastest-growing professional services companies offering software development by elite-level developers, designers, project managers and QA testers in the United States and Canada. TopDevz is a national company serving both Fortune 500 companies and small to medium-sized companies in almost every major industry in the North American market. TopDevz provides top resources at an attractive price point, targeting complex software projects on a temporary timeline. TopDevz was named to the Insider Financial's Top Ten Software Development Companies list.

