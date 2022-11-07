Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $57 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $43 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $631 million from $591 million last year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $57 Mln. vs. $43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $631 Mln vs. $591 Mln last year.