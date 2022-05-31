Ashland Place Announces Financing of Two Boeing 737-800s and Three Airbus A320-200s for Sirius Aviation Capital

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, and Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited ("Sirius"), a global aircraft lessor based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, today announced the successful financing of two Boeing 737-800s and three Airbus A320-200s.

The two Boeing aircraft are on lease to SunExpress (Güneş Ekspress Havacılık A.Ş) in Turkey while the Airbus aircraft are on lease to All-Nippon Airways/Peach Aviation in Japan, Iberia Líneas Aéreas de España in Spain and Volaris in Mexico.

"This is another important step forward for Ashland Place as we continue to make strategic financing arrangements with industry-leading lessors," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "We look forward to continuing to work with Sirius' outstanding team."

"We are delighted to announce the financing of these aircraft with Ashland Place. Both firms have an established track record of success in the sector and we are confident that this transaction is just the beginning of a beneficial partnership," said Kieran Ryan, Sirius' Chief Financial Officer.

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place while McCann Fitzgerald LLP served as legal counsel for Sirius Aviation Capital in this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Sirius Aviation Capital

Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited is a global aircraft lessor based in Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"). Sirius deploys innovative strategies in the financing and acquisition of aircraft offering investors in its funds attractive, risk adjusted stable and transparent returns. Sirius primarily targets opportunities in mid-life, short-haul aircraft. More information can be found at www.siriusavcap.com.

