Ashland Global Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AR23 / ISIN: US0441861046

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28.07.2026 23:44:54

Ashland Swings To Profit In Q3, Reaffirms FY26 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported a profit for the third quarter, a turnaround from a loss last year, as sales increased. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 sales outlook.

For the third quarter, net income was $16 million or $0.35 per share, compared with a loss of $742 million or $16.21 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Income from continuing operations was $41 million or $0.89 per share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $719 million or $15.70 per share a year ago.

Adjusted income from continuing operations, excluding intangibles amortization expense, was $47 million or $1.02 per share, compared with $48 million or $1.04 per share last year.

Revenue increased 7% to $497 million from $463 million, driven by higher sales volumes across all business units.

Looking ahead, Ashland reaffirmed fiscal 2026 sales guidance of $1.835 billion to $1.870 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $385 million to $400 million.

The company revised its adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook, excluding intangibles amortization expense, to low-to-mid single-digit growth from its previous expectation of mid-to-high single-digit growth, reflecting a higher tax rate associated with unfavorable discrete items.

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Ashland Global Holdings Inc 59,00 1,72% Ashland Global Holdings Inc

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