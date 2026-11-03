Ashland Global Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR23 / ISIN: US0441861046
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04.11.2026 00:06:45
Ashland Swings To Q4 Net Loss; Issues FY27 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a profit in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting higher restructuring charges and other expenses. Sales increased four percent, supported by higher volumes and pricing, while the company issued its fiscal 2027 outlook.
Net loss was $16 million, or $0.35 per share, compared with net income of $32 million, or $0.70 per share, a year earlier.
Loss from continuing operations was $17 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to income of $33 million, or $0.73 per share.
Sales rose to $498 million from $478 million, driven by a three percent increase in volumes and a two percent improvement in pricing.
For fiscal year 2026, net income was $4 million, compared with a net loss of $845 million in the previous year.
For fiscal 2027, Ashland expects sales of $1.905 billion to $1.975 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $405 million to $435 million.
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