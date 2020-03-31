Ashley HomeStore Donates 100 New Beds to Emergency Shelter to Help Reduce COVID-19 Spread

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture retailer Ashley HomeStore donated 100 new beds in partnership with the City of Tampa and Catholic Charities of St. Petersburg in a combined effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The donation will provide Tampa's vulnerable population with a place to shelter and sleep well.

The donation took place on Saturday when an Ashley HomeStore truck drove from Ecru, Mississippi to Tampa and unloaded 100 brand new mattresses and bed frames at Hillsborough Hope, a temporary camp serving those most vulnerable to COVID-19. The site includes 100 tents, mobile shower trailers, a mobile laundromat and six portable toilets. Its residents will get three meals a day and, if needed, medical treatment.

"In Tampa, we help each other in times of need, and Hillsborough Hope is a perfect example of that," says Mayor Jane Castor. "Our community came together on this mission to supply potentially life-saving resources to individuals that have nowhere else to go. Thanks to Catholic Charities and our generous community partners, 100 homeless individuals will have a place to sleep at night, a place to shower, and a place to hunker down—protecting them and the rest of our community from the spread of COVID-19. I believe everyone deserves a safe place to stay during these uncertain times, and the sooner we start taking care of each other, the sooner we can get through this together."

With the combined efforts of several community organizations, a site that would have typically take months, if not a year to create, was established in just seven days.

"Ashley HomeStore not only stepped up, they showed out. They not only donated 100 beds, but when they weren't available locally they brought them in from Mississippi in just two days," said Vanessa McClearly, Housing and Community Development Manager with City of Tampa. "It is an amazing donation that shows true compassion and commitment to helping our community. We can't thank them enough for being true corporate citizens," said McClearly.

Ashley HomeStore is proud to call Tampa home to its Corporate Retail Headquarters, located in Ybor City. Giving back to the communities in which they serve is at the center of the company's purpose statement, which is "to inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us."

