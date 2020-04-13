Ashley HomeStore Teams Up to Fight Hunger with Feeding America Providing Over 4.4 Million Meals Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Furnishings retailer Ashley HomeStore has teamed up with Feeding America to ensure that neighbors in need have required food and resources. As COVID-19 continues to impact the many communities we call home, there is a growing need for the services Feeding America provides. Ashley HomeStore, along with their licensee retail store owners, have come together to donate over $448,000, providing more than 4.4 million meals nationwide. In addition, there was a match provided for Ashley HomeStore's contribution through the Tony Robbins challenge, bringing the total amount to more than 8 million meals donated throughout the nation.

"Ashley HomeStore is proud to be able to come together, across our network of retail stores throughout the U.S., to help others in a time of great need," stated Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. "COVID-19 is having a major impact around the world, and it truly hits home when you see the impact firsthand in our own communities. During these unprecedented times, we are proud to partner with Feeding America, joining in their fight to combat hunger and aid our communities across this great nation."

Starting in 1979, Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, serving more than 40 million people each year. As the second-largest nonprofit in the United States, Feeding America is a highly-rated, efficient organization that puts 99 percent of all donations directly back into programs and services.

Due to the increasing effects of COVID-19, 98% of Feeding America food banks are experiencing an increase in demand, with an average increase of 63%. School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus' disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the unprecedented demands placed on food banks across the country. Ashley's contribution will help feed these individuals in need during this trying time.

Since the pandemic of COVID-19, Ashley Furniture has implemented the below efforts to aid our communities throughout the country. These efforts include, but are not limited to:

Donation of over 4.4 million meals through Feeding America.

Donation of thousands of Ashley manufactured medical gowns for hospitals.

Ashley has transported essential goods, comprised of medical supplies, masks, grocery items, water, agricultural supplies and more on their transportation fleet.

Donation of over 1,200 mattresses and hundreds of bed frames to various children's organizations, churches, medical shelters and non-profit organizations throughout the nation.

Ashley HomeStore is the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,025 locations in 60 countries. Giving back to the communities in which they serve is at the center of the company's purpose statement, "To inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us."

To join our mission in feeding America, please visit www.feedingamerica.org/ashleyhomestore.

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,025 locations in 60 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley HomeStore online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. "Like" Ashley HomeStore on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes in 2017. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world's best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at www.ashleyfurnitureindustriesinc.com and "like" Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. on Facebook.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Related Images

ashley-homestore.jpg

Ashley HomeStore

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashley-homestore-teams-up-to-fight-hunger-with-feeding-america-providing-over-4-4-million-meals-nationwide-301039530.html

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore