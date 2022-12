Ashtead Group H1 Adj. Pretax Profit Rises; US Rental Revenue Up 28%

(RTTNews) - Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L) reported that its first half adjusted profit before tax increased 27% to $1.24 billion. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 211.4 compared to 161.9.

Pretax profit increased to $1.19 billion from $889.8 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 201.6 compared to 147.0.

Group revenue for the first half increased 23% or 26% at constant currency to $4.80 billion. US rental revenue was up 28%, for the period.

Looking forward, the Group now expects full year results ahead of previous expectations.

The Board has increased the interim dividend 20% to 15.0 cents per share. This will be paid on 9 February 2023 to shareholders on the register on 13 January 2023.

