Ashtead Group Q3 Earnings, Revenue Improve

(RTTNews) - Ashtead Group Plc (AHT.L), a British industrial equipment rental firm, on Tuesday reported an increase in earnings for the third-quarter, amidst a rise in revenue, helped by good performance across the geographies, and a higher rental income.

For three-month period, the London-headquartered the company posted a pre-tax income of $505 million, higher than $393 million last year.

Excluding items, pre-tax earnings were at $535 million as against previous year's $427 million.

Adjusted earnings per share moved up to 91.9 cents from last year's 72.7 cents per share.

Income per share stood at 86.9 cents, higher than 66.9 cents of previous year quarter.

Operating profit improved to $609 million from $449 million of a year ago.

EBITDA was at $1.092 billion as against last year's $877 million. Rental revenue increased to $2.189 billion from $1.815 billion of 2022.

The Group generated revenue of $2.427 billion, compared with $2 billion of last year period.

For full year, Ashtead now expects capital expenditure of $3.5 billion - $3.7 billion against its previous outlook of $3.3 billion - $3.6 billion.

Looking forward to 2023-24, the company said: "…Our initial plans are for gross capital expenditure of $4.0 - 4.4bn, of which, US rental capital expenditure is $3.0 - 3.3bn. This should enable mid-teens rental revenue growth in the US."