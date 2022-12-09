|
09.12.2022 04:07:30
Asia: Markets mixed with focus on US inflation data, Fed meeting
ASIAN markets were mixed on Friday as optimism about China’s economic reopening continues to face off against concerns about rising interest rates and a possible recession.With few Thursday catalysts to work with, traders were setting their sights on the release of two key US inflation reports – on Friday and Monday – and the Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of the year.In light of data signalling almost a year of interest rate hikes was beginning to impact prices, the US central bank is widely expected to announce a 50 basis point lift at the gathering, compared with the previous four straight 75-point increases.But there remains some concern that the world’s top economy remains resilient and the jobs market too strong, meaning the Fed might have to keep tightening monetary policy longer than had been hoped.That uncertainty has weighed on US markets, which have endured a tough December so far, and analysts warned of further pain.“We think the worst is yet to come,” Gary Schlossberg, at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Bloomberg Television.“We’re looking for a moderate recession next year, which means a moderate decline in corporate profits is our target for the year.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.