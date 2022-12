Asia: Markets mixed with focus on US inflation data, Fed meeting

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

ASIAN markets were mixed on Friday as optimism about China’s economic reopening continues to face off against concerns about rising interest rates and a possible recession.With few Thursday catalysts to work with , traders were setting their sights on the release of two key US inflation reports – on Friday and Monday – and the Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of the year.In light of data signalling almost a year of interest rate hikes was beginning to impact prices, the US central bank is widely expected to announce a 50 basis point lift at the gathering, compared with the previous four straight 75-point increases.But there remains some concern that the world’s top economy remains resilient and the jobs market too strong, meaning the Fed might have to keep tightening monetary policy longer than had been hoped.That uncertainty has weighed on US markets, which have endured a tough December so far, and analysts warned of further pain.“We think the worst is yet to come,” Gary Schlossberg, at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Bloomberg Television.“We’re looking for a moderate recession next year, which means a moderate decline in corporate profits is our target for the year.”