Asia: Markets rise again as traders consider China reopening

ASIAN markets built on their positive start to the year Wednesday as investors brushed off a drop on Wall Street and weighed China’s reopening moves with surging Covid cases, while recession concerns kept any rally in check.China’s shift out of almost three years of zero-Covid has been widely welcomed but the breakneck speed at which authorities have lifted restrictions has led to an explosion of cases across the country, dealing another battering to economic activity.