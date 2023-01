Asia: Markets rise again on recovery hope as inflation data looms

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

Asian markets rise again on recovery hope as inflation data looms Hong Kong, Jan 11, 2023 (AFP) – Asian equities pushed higher Wednesday as investors were buoyed by China’s reopening and optimism that key data due this week will signal a further slowdown in US inflation.Traders tracked a Wall Street advance as they brushed off fresh warnings that Federal Reserve rates would continue to rise and a World Bank decision to slash its global growth forecast.After a stumble Tuesday, regional markets resumed the upward push that has characterised the start of the year thanks to China’s emergence from nearly three years of zero-Covid isolation.The reopening, easing of Beijing’s tech crackdown and moves to help the property sector have raised hopes for the world’s number-two economy, a crucial driver of world growth.SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said: “Despite a solid start to the year, there should be a lot more upside to China’s stocks, with earnings upgrades to drive further outperformance.“Although we are not pitching a tent in that camp just yet, many investors are starting to believe China’s reopening could be faster than expected on pent-up demand, a robust economic rebound and fewer supply constraints.”