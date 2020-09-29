Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor Properties as sole and exclusive agents of The River Thu Thiem in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor Properties have been appointed as Hong Kong's sole and exclusive agents of "The River Thu Thiem", a luxury residential property in Ho Chi Minh City developed by City Garden JSC in partnership with Swire Properties. Located in the heart of the Thu Thiem new urban area – on Crescent Boulevard, Primary Ring Road – The River Thu Thiem is a gated condominium development comprising three residential towers offering a total of 525 luxury apartments. Nestled on the Saigon River, this project boasts 100-meters of water frontage and sits adjacent to four hectares of lush riverside landscaped public park.

Complementing the spectacular view are a multitude of amenities set to immerse residents in a resort-like lifestyle. These include a magnificent 50-meter lap pool, gym, yoga space, private movie lounge and golf simulator, as well as BBQ/picnic terraces and al fresco dining facilities to name but a few highlights.

The River Thu Thiem is being brought to life through the collaborative efforts of international design consultants including DPA, DKO, ID Dept, ARUP, Aurecon, Elements Design Studios and ASA.

William Towne Baker, Chairman of City Garden JSC said, "City Garden JSC is delighted to celebrate our new partnership with Swire Properties at The River Thu Thiem. With our long-held reputation for delivering high quality, lifestyle appropriate developments, we look forward to collaborating with Swire Properties to continue raising the bar and setting new benchmarks for bespoke luxury residences."

Guy Bradley, Chief Executive of Swire Properties said, "We're excited to partner with City Garden JSC for our first venture in Vietnam. With its rising income levels, high rate of urbanisation and growing foreign investment, Vietnam has great potential and we look forward to exploring more investment opportunities here."

Kingston Lai, Founder & CEO of Asia Bankers Club said on behalf of Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor Properties, "The potential of Ho Chi Minh City's Thu Thiem Regeneration Area is widely recognised as a comparable concept to Hong Kong'sWest Kowloon and Shanghai's Pudong. The River Thu Thiem is a rare investment opportunity as it is located right in the heart of Thu Thiem, the future CBD of the city. We are very pleased to be partnering with two prestigious developers and offering this project to investors in Hong Kong. "

With its robust economic growth and favourable demographics, Vietnam is one of the world's fastest emerging markets. Often referred to as the "Pudong of HCMC", Thu Thiem's innovative masterplan, rapidly improving connectivity and close proximity to the traditional Central Business District, make it one of the most enticing future development opportunities in the region.

The River Thu Thiem will be introduced exclusively at the event jointly organised by Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor Properties in The Park Lane Hong Kong Causeway Bay on 3-4 Oct (Sat-Sun). During the event, a seminar session introducing the potential of Vietnam and the investment appeal of Ho Chi Minh City's Thu Thiem will be hosted by Asia Bankers Club's Kingston Lai.

About City Garden JSC

Established in 2008, City Garden JSC is a leading Vietnamese property development company. City Garden JSC's strength is built around its unique blend of local and international knowledge, expertise and networks combined with its proven ability to deliver high end developments. CITY GARDEN JSC's management team is comprised of industry veterans from Australia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, US and Vietnam.

www.citygarden.com.vn

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties develops and manages commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties, with a particular focus on mixed-use developments in prime locations at major mass transportation intersections. The Company is renowned for its exceptional residential projects, including OPUS HONG KONG – designed by legendary architect Frank Gehry, and EDEN in Singapore – a collaboration with internationally-acclaimed designer Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studio.

Swire Properties is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and its investment portfolio in Hong Kong comprises Taikoo Place, Cityplaza and Pacific Place as its core holdings. In addition to Hong Kong, the Company has investments in the Chinese mainland, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.

www.swireproperties.com

About Asia Bankers Club

The Asia Bankers Club is an investment club for banking and finance professionals in Asia. With a vast member base, the Asia Bankers Club organizes events for its members and provides physical assets for investments, such as properties, fine wines, art, timepieces, and collectables. Our members are from top tier investment, private and consumer banks, asset management companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds primarily located in key financial centres.

www.asiabankersclub.com

About Ashton Hawks

Ashton Hawks was established by a group of renowned investment gurus and private collectors who laid the very foundation of the discerning Ashton Hawks, balancing luxury leisure lifestyle and investment. Our headquarter office is located in Hong Kong, with overseas branches in Bangkok and Vietnam. Ashton Hawks' real estate portfolio is as diverse in style as it is in mega-estate location across the globe, and caters to luxury lifestyles of all kinds. Ashton Hawks takes pride in being a boutique yet original real estate consultant in the luxury market segment for the ultra-affluent.

www.ashtonhawks.com

About Golden Emperor Properties Limited

Golden Emperor Properties Limited is a Hong Kong-based company that offers international properties to clients in Hong Kong and globally. The company works with property developers from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the USA, Australia, Europe, and many others. The company has a team of dedicated sales agents that can provide consultancy and information on relevant transaction-related topics such as taxation, sales & purchase procedures, payment schedules, and many others.

www.goldenemperor.com

