Asia-Focused Corporate Services Provider, Acclime, Launches with Six Acquisitions

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclime, an Asia-focused corporate services provider, has officially launched, following a series of successful and strategic acquisitions in the region. In a market characterised by increasing sophistication and complexity, Acclime's vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that are seamlessly delivered to the highest global standards. Two of the industry's most experienced executives, Martin Crawford and Debby Davidson, have joined forces to establish Acclime, backed by a consortium of investors.

Through acquisitions and partnerships with well-established and highly respected firms, Acclime has already built a strong presence in four markets in the region since January 2019. The company now has more than 150 employees serving the needs of both listed and privately-owned corporate clients. In Hong Kong, Acclime acquired three businesses, namely BPO Global, Macaw Corporate Services and Edtoma Corporate Services. In Thailand, Acclime acquired Interactive Associates, while in Indonesia and Vietnam, Acclime acquired strategic interests in Magna Praxis and Domicile Corporate Services respectively.

"We see a clear opportunity to become the leader in the ever-evolving corporate governance regime in emerging Asia," Martin Crawford, co-founder and CEO of Acclime said. "With our in-country expertise and the use of leading technology applications, Acclime is well-positioned to be the one-stop service provider for those clients operating in and throughout the region who demand the highest international standards, even in the difficult to navigate emerging Asian markets."

Crawford noted that companies are facing increasing regulatory and disclosure obligations, requiring in-country expert support. Moreover, through foreign direct investment and cross-border trade, Asia is increasing its connectivity both regionally and globally. This creates a need for higher and more consistent corporate governance standards.

The management team of Acclime intends to build a substantial presence in each key Asian market.

"We are actively seeking opportunities to expand our footprint in other emerging markets in the region. Acclime's ambition is to build a comprehensive corporate services network across Asia to help clients navigate these markets seamlessly," Debby Davidson, co-founder and COO of Acclime remarked.

The name, Acclime, combines the company's two core propositions: assisting clients to 'acclimatise' to new markets in Asia, and to 'climb' to the apex of their corporate development.

