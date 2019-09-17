Asia Gaming Summit set to take place this November in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Gaming Summit (AGS), organized by Beacon Events, returns for its 3rd edition on 5-7 November 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. It is the right event for company executive who is looking for new markets and business opportunities in Asia.

The Summit will explore the latest regulatory updates, innovation in payment and technology, as well as best practices in setting up operations and office in Taiwan. AGS will give its attendees the opportunity to hear about the latest trends in the market and to gain insights from leading gaming experts from the region. Delegate can meet with online and land-based operators, government officials, game providers, payment companies and more.

Gathering of gaming industry leaders

Key industry leaders have confirmed their attendance for the Summit. They include

George Lin , Managing Partner of Lin & Partners

Michael Maerz , Managing Director for Asia of Sportradar

, Co-founder of Bitwork Calvin Yang , Managing Partner of Join Law

Speaker full list is available on official website.

Besides quality speakers and content, AGS also offers an exciting range of networking functions and opportunities. It includes in-depth industry round-tables, networking cocktail reception, poker tournament and other functions with over 8 hours of networking breaks in 3 days.

Overview of the online gaming landscape

The online gaming industry in Asia has been in a state of uncertainty over the past few months, and not without good reason. The regulated online gambling industry has been shut down by the Cambodian government and Prime Minister, Hun Sen, announced recently to ban all new online gambling licenses in the country. Furthermore, new POGO licenses have been suspended in the Philippines. These recent developments have contributed to the uncertainty of Asia's online gambling.

Regional stakeholders are trying to understand how the industry will develop from here and are looking for a more stable environment with opportunities for growth.

Co-located Event -- Asia Esports Forum

This year, the Asia Gaming Summit will be held at W Taipei hotel together with Asia eSports Forum under the same roof again. Asia Esports Forum 2019 is a platform for game developers, esports leagues, traditional sports leagues, broadcast distributors, brands and advertiser, technology companies, marketing agencies, gaming consultants, casino operators, etc. It will offer the forum to learn and monetize on the opportunities that this booming industry has to offer.

To learn more about the regulatory landscape and opportunities that the Taiwanese gaming industry has to offer, visit the Asia Gaming Summit website: taiwan.asiagamingsummit.com

About Organiser

Beacon Events is the organiser of some of the longest running and most successful gaming conferences in the Asia Pacific. We gather regulators, leading consultants, service providers, operators and affiliates of the online and land-based gaming sectors.

Event Website: taiwan.asiagamingsummit.com

