Asia-Pacific $725+ Million Anti-Drone Market Trends, Forecast and Growth Opportunity, 2026 by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country

The "Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific anti-drone market is expected to grow by 26.8% yearly and reach $727.2 million by 2026, representing the second largest regional market in the world. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



Anti-drone technology, also known as counter-drone technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircrafts. These systems are also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV (counter- unmanned aerial vehicles).



The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific anti-drone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country.



Key Players:



Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Platform Type

3.1 Market Overview by Platform Type

3.2 Asia-Pacific Ground-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

3.3 Asia-Pacific Hand-held Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

3.4 Asia-Pacific UAV-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Asia-Pacific Interdiction Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026

4.3 Asia-Pacific Detection Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Asia-Pacific Electronics Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

5.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

5.4 Asia-Pacific Kinetic Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Vertical

6.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market for Military and Defense 2015-2026

6.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market for Government 2015-2026

6.4 Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market for Commercial Sector 2015-2026

6.5 Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026



7 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.2 China

7.3 Japan

7.4 India

7.5 Australia

7.6 South Korea

7.7 Rest of APAC Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in Asia-Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia-Pacific Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



