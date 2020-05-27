Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality (AR) Market Outlook, 2025

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Asia-Pacific's augmented reality (AR) market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 39.4% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of AR for different applications such as entertainment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, infrastructure in public and private sectors is one of the major factors that contribute towards the growth of the AR market in the Asia-Pacific region. Along with the growing application of AR, the growing investments by the government and private institutions for the development of startups based on AR is further making a considerable contribution towards the growth of the AR market in the region.



The major factor responsible for the increasing market share in the region includes the presence of a large customer base, a considerable increase in smartphone users, along with the rising startups in AR and VR technology. Apart from major market players operating in the region Octagon Studio, EXA VR Park, ZipMatch, TaKanto, Hiverlab, and VizioFly among others are some small companies that offer products based on AR technology.



Octagon is a multimedia company that produces AR products and solutions for mobile and wearable devices. The key products of the company include 4D AR educational flashcards, which have images that pop up when they are viewed through a mobile app. China is the largest smartphone market in number, followed by India. Apart from India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are expected to be the major contributors to the market.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the Asia-Pacific augmented reality market.

augmented reality market. A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Asia-Pacific augmented reality market.

augmented reality market. Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Asia-Pacific augmented reality market.

augmented reality market. Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality Market by Device Type

5.1.1. Head-Mounted

5.1.2. Head-Up

5.1.3. Handheld

5.2. Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality Market by Technology

5.2.1. Monitor Based Technology

5.2.2. Near Eye Based Technology

5.3. Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality Market by Component

5.3.1. Hardware

5.3.2. Software

5.4. Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality Market by Application

5.4.1. Individual

5.4.2. Commercials

5.4.3. Others (Automotive, Defense, Tourism, Healthcare, Apparels & Accessories)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. China

6.2. Japan

6.3. India

6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Wikitude GmbH

7.2. Wayray AG

7.3. Thales Group

7.4. Seiko Epson Corp.

7.5. Rokid Corp. Ltd.

7.6. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

7.7. Niantic Inc.

7.8. Microsoft Corp.

7.9. Lumus Ltd.

7.10. Intellectsoft LLC



