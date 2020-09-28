Asia Pacific Cloud and Data Centre Markets Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2025 with Key Competitor Profiles of 21vianet Group, Alibaba Cloud, Biznet, GDS Holdings and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud and Data Centre Markets in Asia Pacific 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals that DC providers in the Asia Pacific are amongst the fastest growing in the world. In China, 21vianet Group and GDS Holdings have reported annual revenue growth rates of 25 percent and 39 percent for the year to Q1 2020.

The new report assesses the market landscape for data centres and cloud services in the Asia Pacific across eleven countries namely Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand & Vietnam.

The average population per head in the Asia Pacific Region is 522 per m2 of Data Centre space, with Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, having notably more Data Centre space per head of population than the rest of Asia.

China remains the second-largest data centre market in the world and is the largest one in the Asia Pacific region accounting for 43 percent of Data Centre space in the region (forecast as of the beginning of 2021) - with 1.7 million m2 of Data Centre space forecast. Followed by Australia and Japan each 11 percent and in fourth place Singapore with also a double-figure digit of 10 percent. Smaller Data Centre markets are poised for further growth - with South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam forecast to have the highest increase.

The Asia Pacific region is receiving more inward Data Centre investment with both Digital Realty and Equinix having made large investments in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, with both companies in the process of opening a Data Centre facility in the capital of South Korea.

The analyst provides forecasts of capacity and available power and cloud revenue through to the end of 2025. Cloud revenue in the region is set in increase by four times more than Data Centre revenue over the four-year period to the beginning of 2025, with Cloud revenue increasing by 87 percent and Data Centre revenue by 22 percent.



The report features five main sections including:

Section One: The Data Centre Landscape in the Asia Pacific Region - surveys international sub-sea fibre connectivity, domestic fibre connectivity including Dark Fibre connectivity and power availability.

Section Two: Country Survey of the Cloud in the Asia Pacific Region

Section Three: Country Survey of Data Centres in the Asia Pacific Region

Section Four: Profiles of the key Cloud and Data Centre Providers in the Asia Pacific Region

Section Five: Forecasts and Conclusions to the Asia Pacific Region survey - includes forecasts for the public cloud markets across the eleven countries (by annual revenues in millions of USD from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025), and for Data Centre markets across the eleven countries (using the metrics of annual revenues, Data Centre raised floor space and Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025). Finally, DCP identifies the key trends and the key conclusions to the report.



Key Topics Covered:





Section One - The Data Centre Fabric in the Asia Pacific Region

Sub Sea fibre Connectivity in the Asia Pacific Region

Domestic fibre Connectivity in the Asia Pacific Region

Power in the Asia Pacific Region

Key Point Summary

Section Two - Country Survey of the Cloud in the Asia Pacific Region

Details of the key Clousd Service Providers in each of the 11 covered countries with cloud availability zones

Key Point Summary

Section Three - Country Survey of Data Centres in the Asia Pacific Region

A summary of key the third-party Data centres in each of the 11 countries market with a forecasts for each country from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Most recent Data Centre developments in each country

Key Point Summary

Section Four - Key Cloud & Data Centre Providers in the Asia Pacific Region

Key CSP (Cloud Service Providers) Profiles in the Asia Pacific Region including:

Alibaba Cloud Profile

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Profile

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Profile

IBM Cloud Profile

Microsoft Azure Cloud Profile

Oracle Cloud Profile

Key Data Centre Provider Profiles in the Asia Pacific Region including:

Digital Realty Profile

Equinix Profile

GDS Holdings Profile

Global Switch Profile

i-advantage Data Centre Profile

ST Telemedia (STT) Profile

Section Five - Forecasts & Conclusions to the Asia Pacific Region survey

Forecasts for the Cloud markets in the Asia Pacific Region

Forecasts for the Data Centre markets in the Asia Pacific Region

Conclusions for the Asia Pacific Region

Key Point Summary

Companies Mentioned



21Vianet Group

Alibaba Cloud

AIMS Group

AirTrunk

AT Tokyo

AWS

BDx (Big Data eXchange)

Beijing Sinnet

Biznet

CITIC

Canberra Data Centres

Chunghwa Telecom

CMC Technology

Colt

ComSpace

DCI Data Centres

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

FPT

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

Google

HUAWEI CLOUD

i-advantage

IBM Cloud

IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan)

IoTC

Keppel Data Centre Holdings

KT

LG U+

Leading EdgeDC

MacQuarie Data Centers

Microsoft Cloud

MC Digital Realty

NEXTDC

NTT Com/Global Data Centers

PCCW

Princeton Data Group (PDG)

Singtel

Softbank Frontier IDC

SpaceDC

SK Telecom

ST Telemedia GDC

SUNeVision

SUPERNap

Telehouse/KDDI

Telkomsigma

Viettel

VNPT

xScale

