Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Research Report 2020-2025: Focus on 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Smart Cities

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation Asia Pacific: 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Smart Cities in APAC 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies market opportunities for deployment and operations of key technologies within the Asia Pac region. While the biggest markets China, Korea, and Japan often get the most attention, it is important to also consider the fast-growing ASEAN region including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Vietnam. In fact, many lessons learned in leading Asia Pac countries will be applied to the ASEAN region. By way of example, H3C Technologies Co. is planning to offer a comprehensive digital transformation platform within Thailand that includes core cloud and edge computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, IoT, AI, and 5G solutions.

The AI segment is currently very fragmented, characterized with most companies focusing on silo approaches to solutions. Longer-term, researchers see many solutions involving multiple AI types as well as integration across other key areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics. AI is expected to have a big impact on data management. However, the impact goes well beyond data management as we anticipate that these technologies will increasingly become part of every network, device, application, and service.



Data analytics at the edge of networks is very different from centralized cloud computing as data is contextual (example: collected and computed at a specific location) and may be processed in real-time (e.g. streaming data) via big data analytics technologies. Edge Computing represents an important ICT trend in which computational infrastructure is moving increasingly closer to the source of data processing needs. This movement to the edge does not diminish the importance of centralized computing such as is found with many cloud-based services. Instead, computing at the edge offers many complementary advantages including reduced latency for time-sensitive data, lower capital costs, and operational expenditures due to efficiency improvements.



For both core cloud infrastructure and edge computing equipment, the use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic. In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service.



Many industry verticals will be transformed through AI integration with enterprise, industrial, and consumer product and service ecosystems. It is destined to become an integral component of business operations including supply chains, sales, and marketing processes, product and service delivery, and support models. The term for AI support of IoT (or AIoT) is just beginning to become part of the ICT lexicon as the possibilities for the former adding value to the latter are only limited by the imagination.



AI, IoT, and 5G will provide the intelligence, communications, connectivity, and bandwidth necessary for highly functional and sustainable smart cities market solutions. These technologies in combination are poised to produce solutions that will dramatically transform all aspects of ICT and virtually all industry verticals undergoing transformation through AI integration with enterprise, industrial, and consumer product and service ecosystems. The convergence of these technologies will attract innovation that will create further advancements in various industry verticals and other technologies such as robotics and virtual reality.



In addition, these technologies are destined to become an integral component of business operations including supply chains, sales, and marketing processes, product and service delivery, and support models. There will be a positive feedback loop created and sustained by leveraging the interdependent capabilities of AI, IoT, and 5G (e.g. a term coined as AIoT5G). For example, AI will work in conjunction with IoT to substantially improve smart city supply chains. Metropolitan area supply chains represent complex systems of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in moving a product or service from supplier to customer.



Smart cities in particular represent a huge market for Asia Pac digital transformation through a combination of solutions deployed urban environments that are poised to transform the administration and support of living and working environments. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including 5G, AI, IoT, and the convergence of AI and IoT known as the Artificial Intelligence of Things or simply AIoT.



Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary. For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart cities address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.



Target Audience:

AI and IoT companies

Data analytics companies

ICT infrastructure suppliers

Communication service providers

Broadband infrastructure companies

National, state and local government

Select Report Findings:

Mobile Edge Computing will be key for private wireless implementation

AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the most influential technologies for smart cities

Key 5G applications for business will be IoT connectivity, SMB/corporate mobility, and fixed wireless

IoT technology will need to adapt to support the dynamic between public and private wireless networks

IoT systems will become increasingly more cognitive rather than relying solely upon autonomic event-response logic

Report Benefits:

Identify a roadmap for successful digital transformation with key technologies

Recognize the impact of smart cities on ICT evolution and digital transformation

Understand the architectural framework and solutions for tomorrow's digital ecosystems

Identify the impact of 5G, AI, edge computing, and IoT on enterprise and industrial segments

Understand how emerging technologies will transform service and resource management systems

Identify how the convergence of AI and IoT (AIoT) will pave the way towards the network of the future

Companies Mentioned



Alchemy

Amazon

AT&T

BigML

Diffbot

Google

IBM

Microsoft

PredictionIO

Wit.ai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zosw9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-digital-transformation-research-report-2020-2025-focus-on-5g-artificial-intelligence-internet-of-things-and-smart-cities-301150156.html

SOURCE Research and Markets