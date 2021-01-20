Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management Solutions Markets, 2020-2024 - Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Growth Opportunities to Secure Privileged Access Across Cloud Environments

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acceleration of Cloud Technology Powering the APAC Privileged Access Management Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for privileged access management (PAM) solutions will continue to increase in the next 5 years because of the stringent requirements for compliance and concerns about data privacy and security (particularly in highly regulated industries).

On-premises solutions will continue to be widely adopted among businesses in the Asia-Pacific region because of requirements for privacy, full control of solutions, performance, and compliance, mainly in ASEAN countries, Japan, South Korea, and China. Overall, PAM solutions will remain strong among large enterprises and organizations that have complex infrastructure, networks, and critical and valuable data that are often accessed by different departments and accounts.

Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2018 to 2024, with the base year being 2019. The vertical segmentation includes government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); service providers; manufacturing; education; healthcare; and others including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITeS, utilities, eCommerce, and BPOs.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the PAM solutions market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What were the key market trends in 2019? What trends will gain importance in the future?

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What does the competitive landscape in Asia-Pacific look like?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Privileged Access Management Solutions Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Customer Segmentation

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Geographic Coverage

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share by Industry Horizontal

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - China

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share by Industry Horizontal

Revenue Share Analysis

Vendor Analysis

Broadcom (Symantec Enterprise Division)

CyberArk

DBAPPSecurity

NRI Secure

NSFOCUS

NTT TechnoCross

Venustech

Other Notable Vendors

Centrify

ManageEngine

MasterSAM

Micro Focus

One Identity

QI-ANXIN GROUP

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for PAM Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for PAM for OT and Cloud Environments

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Need for Integration of Threat Intelligence and Other Predictive Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4: PAM with DevOps

Next Steps

