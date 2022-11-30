ASIA PAC'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS, ASIAN ACADEMY CREATIVE AWARDS ENTERS WEB3 POWERED BY VIRTUALNESS

Virtualness adds a digital twin to the 'Goddess of Creativity' statuette recognizing grand final winners, unlocking new opportunities for ongoing recognition.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first, the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA's), Asia-Pac's most prestigious awards for creative excellence recognizing the best of the best from 16 nations, will also present this year's coveted golden statuette award in the form of digital collectibles, along with the coveted physical golden statuette. Through an exclusive partnership with Virtualness , a mobile-first platform designed to help creators and brands navigate the complex world of Web3, winners of this year's awards will get a physical trophy during the glittering awards ceremony on Dec 7th and 8th, and they will also receive a tokenized version of the award and trophy by way of a 3D image minted on blockchain.

Asian Academy Creative Awards serves the creative industries as the pinnacle of their achievement in content creation and media production. The awards honors excellence across multiple platforms including but not limited to television, digital, mobile, streaming and other emerging technologies. Past winners include the blockbuster drama series, Crash Landing on You (Korea), Delhi Crime (India), Miss Sherlock (Japan); Best actor/actress in a leading role Arjo Atayde (Philippines), Adinia Wirasti (Indonesia), Shefali Shah (India), Lee Je-hoon (Korea), Yeo Yann Yann (Singapore); Best VFX Game of Thrones: The Spoils of War Loot Train Attack (Australia) among others, full list can be found on its official website.

"Asian Academy Creative Awards is committed to being at the forefront of creativity ourselves as we foster and recognize creativity across the region. We're excited to partner with Virtualness to honor our 2022 Grand Winners with a lasting, unique NFT statuette, awarded to our Grand Final Winners," said Fiona McKay, CEO, Asian Academy Creative Awards . "In-line with our ethos of once a winner, always a winner, these digital collectibles offer new opportunities for ongoing recognition and community building."

"This is an exciting milestone for the creative industry. Asian Academy Creative Awards has always been ahead of the curve in adopting technology & being on the forefront of innovation. We could not be more honored to partner with AAA & power their entry to web3 as we celebrate creative excellence and unlock new experiences for the winners," said Kirthiga Reddy & Saurabh Doshi, Co-founders, Virtualness. "With web3, we are moving into an era where everything that can move from a physical form to digital will move. Asian Academy Creative Awards is once again ushering in global industry trends."

To ensure accuracy and fidelity, the digital collectible Virtualness powers will be drawn from the same 3D model as the actual trophy. The grand final winners of the Asian Academy Creative Awards will receive these coveted collectibles, along with the physical golden 'Goddess of Creativity' statuette. By combining digital and physical versions of the award, honorees can not only display their statuette in a prominent place, but can badge their social platforms with their award and add it to a variety of digital instantiations of their real life, thus extending this incredible recognition.

About Virtualness

Virtualness is a mobile-first platform designed to help creators and brands navigate the complex world of Web3. Founded in 2022 by industry leaders Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, Virtualness puts creators first and is building the playbook for easy design, efficient sharing and seamless digital commerce. Authenticated creators and brands can use Virtualness to design, mint, showcase and sell branded digital collectibles; easily share across their social media channels; directly interact with their community; enable unique experiences and unlock new channels for monetization. Funding led by Blockchange Ventures with participation from Polygon Ventures, F7 Ventures, Micron Ventures, Better Ventures, FalconX, Impact Venture Capital, Neythri Futures Fund, Oceans Ventures, Perot Jain, VC3 DAO, Carolyn Everson, Randi Zuckerberg, Nusier Yassin (Nas Daily), Amit Jain, Harsh Jain, Marina Mogilko, Nikki Farb, Stacy Brown-Philpot, Tom Cheung, Vani Kola and other thought-leaders.

About Asian Academy Creative Awards

The Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA) was established to honour creative excellence and serve as a peer judged pinnacle of achievement in content creation, performance and media production. Open to countries throughout the Asia Pacific region, the AAA honours excellence across television, film, digital, streaming and emerging technologies. Through its Academy Campus it also strives to develop and encourage the next generation of industry professionals. For more details on the AAA, please visit www.asianacademycreativeawards.com. Media contact: hello@asianacademycreativeawards.com

