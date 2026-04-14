Asian Markets A Sea Of Green

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are a sea of green on Tuesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, amid renewed signs of potential U.S.-Iran dialogue to end the Middle East war after US President Donald Trump said Tehran had reached out to resume discussions just hours after the US initiated a naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also stated that Iran is prepared to continue peace talks, provided they remain within the framework of international law. Iran had earlier said that "unreasonable U.S. demands" prevented the progress of the negotiations.

Turkey is reportedly working to bridge differences between both sides, who could consider extending the ceasefire deadline to allow additional time for negotiations.

Following the positive news, oil prices declined, helping ease inflationary pressures and tempering expectations that global central banks will maintain or even tighten interest rate policy.

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Tuesday, reversing some of the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving up to near the 9,000 level, with gains in iron ore miners and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in gold miners, financial and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 66.60 points or 0.75 percent to 8,992.60, after touching a high of 9,021.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 73.60 points or 0.81 percent to 9,187.00. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 2 percent and Fortescue is up more than 1 percent, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are adding almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are weak. Woodside Energy is losing almost 1 percent and Santos is down more than 1 percent, while Beach energy and Origin Energy are flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 4 percent, Xero is adding almost 5 percent, Zip is jumping more than 8 percent, WiseTech Global is surging almost 7 percent and Appen is advancing almost 6 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining, Northern Star resources and Newmont are losing almost 2 percent each, while Resolute Mining is down more than 1 percent and Genesis Minerals declining more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.4 percent, Westpac is declining more than 2 percent and ANZ Banking is losing almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.708 on Tuesday.

The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Tuesday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving up to near the 57,850 level, with gains across most sectors led by financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 57,849.02, up 1,346.25 points or 2.38 percent, after touching a high of 57,979.82 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is jumping more than 10 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 1 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 3 percent, Advantest is surging more than 8 percent and Screen Holdings is adding more than 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent and Mizuho Financial is adding almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic is adding almost 2 percent. Canon is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Kioxia Holdings is soaring more than 14 percent, Renesas Electronics is jumping almost 8 percent and BayCurrent is surging almost 7 percent, while NEC and Ibiden are advancing more than 6 percent each. Disco is advancing almost 6 percent, while Lasertec and Sumitomo Metal Mining are gaining more than 5 percent each. Mitsubishi Materials, Mitsui Kinzoku and Fujitsu are adding almost 5 percent each. Trend Micro is up more than 4 percent.

Conversely, Inpex is declining almost 4 percent and ARCHION is losing more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159-yen range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is surging 3.2 percent, while Taiwan and Indonesia are up 1.7 percent each. New Zealand, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia are higher by between 0.1 to 0.9 percent each. On Wall Street, stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Monday but showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day and firmly into positive territory.

The major average saw further upside late in the day, reaching new highs for the session. The Nasdaq surged 280.84 points or 1.2 percent to 23,183.74, the S&P 500 jumped 69.35 points or 1.0 percent to 6,886.24 and the Dow climbed 301.68 points or 0.7 percent to 48,218.25.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day but closed well off their worst levels. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dipped by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a blockade on ships transiting to and from Iran via the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $2.67 or 2.76 percent at $99.24 per barrel.