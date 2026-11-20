(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are a sea of red on Friday, following the broadly negative cues on Wall Street overnight, dragged by markets in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan amid a sell-off in semiconductor and technology stocks on lingering concerns about where the AI trade goes from here. Commodity-related stocks also took a hit. Concerns of re-escalation in the Middle East also gripped the markets. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Traders are questioning whether heavy AI capital spending and debt will generate strong returns. Claude developer Anthropic's market debut on the NASDAQ also failed to lift broader AI sentiment.

US policymakers were concerned about the possible threat to the economy in the event of the current hyper-spending in building AI architectures by technology majors backfires and leads to massive job losses.

Increasing concerns of possible U.S. attacks on Iran renewed oil-linked inflation worries after the Iranian military continued to announce vessels hitting naval mines and catching fire while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Two super tankers that were carrying a total of more than 4 million barrels of crude oil caught fire.

Australian stock market is trading significantly lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous six sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,600 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 138.70 points or 1.59 percent to 8,591.70, after hitting a low of 8,585.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 138.40 points or 1.57 percent to 8,698.20. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources is declining more than 2 percent and BHP Group is losing almost 2 percent, while Fortescue is gaining more than 2 percent and Rio Tinto is edging up 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy is slipping almost 1 percent, Origin Energy is edging down 0.3 percent, Santos is down more than 1 percent and Beach energy is losing more than 2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block and Xero are tumbling almost 7 percent each, while Zip is sliding almost 9 percent, Appen is declining more than 9 percent and WiseTech Global is slipping almost 6 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is declining more than 2 percent, ANZ Banking is losing almost 2 percent, National Australia Bank is down more than 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is slipping almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are weak. Evolution Mining is declining more than 4 percent, Northern Star Resources is losing almost 4 percent, Genesis Minerals is sliding almost 5 percent, Newmont is slipping almost 6 percent and Resolute Mining is down more than 2 percent.

In other news, shares in Monash IVF are plummeting more than 23 percent after it issued a full-year profit warning for fiscal 2027, projecting underlying net profit after tax to come in materially below fiscal 2026 and consensus estimates.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.665 on Friday.

The Japanese market is trading sharply lower on Friday, reversing the gains in the previous two sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is tumbling 4.5 percent to below the 56,800 level, with weakness across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 56,775.04, down 2,669.17 points or 4.49 percent, after hitting a low of 56,594.94 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is plunging almost 15 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.2 percent and Honda is also edging down 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is plunging almost 10 percent, Screen Holdings is sliding more than 8 percent and Tokyo Electron is tumbling more than 6 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are all losing more than 2 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 4 percent, Panasonic is tumbling more than 8 percent and Sony is edging down 0.1 percent, while Canon is edging up 0.2 percent.

Among other major losers, Ibiden and Mitsui Kinzoku are plummeting almost 13 percent each, while Furukawa Electric is plunging almost 12 percent. Kioxia Holdings and Fujikura are tumbling more than 11 percent each, while Kokusai Electric, Taiyo Yuden and Sumco are sliding almost 11 percent each. Resonac Holdings is slipping more than 10 percent, Sumitomo Metal Mining is falling more than 9 percent and Japan Tobacco is losing almost 9 percent.

Conversely, Tokio Marine is gaining almost 4 percent and MS&AD Insurance is adding almost 3 percent.

In economic news, overall consumer prices in Japan spiked 0.8 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was well above forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the flat reading in September. On a yearly basis, inflation was up 2.3 percent, above forecasts for 2.2 percent and up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which strips out the volatile costs of fresh food, was up 2.2 percent on year. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent and was up from 2.1 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan and South Korea are plunging 6.2 and 4.6 percent, respectively. China, Singapore and Hong Kong are lower by between 1.7 and 2.0 percent each. New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia are down by between 0.5 to 0.9 percent each.

On Wall Street, stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Thursday but showed a substantial downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.

The major averages all finished the day sharply lower. The Dow plummeted 1,101.11 points or 2.2 percent to 49.097.06, the Nasdaq plunged 550.69 points or 2.3 percent to 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 tumbled 147.80 points or 2 percent to 7,175.83.

The major European markets have all also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday as fears of supply disruptions increased in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.17 or 0.20 percent at $83.43 per barrel.