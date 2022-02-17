Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, despite the mostly negative cues overnight from global markets, amid a spike in crude oil prices and as traders reacted to some upbeat corporate earnings news and easing geopolitical concerns following news of some Russia troops being pulled back from the Ukrainian border. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday.

There are hopes that a diplomatic solution can be found to avoid a Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, though Russia claims to be pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border, Western leaders have not verified the moves yet. There have been cyberattacks on the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry as well as two major Ukrainian banks.

The Australian stock market is notably higher on Thursday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,300 level, despite the mostly negative cues overnight from global markets, on better-than expected unemployment data and as traders digested some corporate earnings news. However, technology stocks mirrored their peers on tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Trades also remain concerned about the domestic new coronavirus infections, though off record highs. New South Wales records 9,995 new cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday. Victoria reported 8,501 new cases and nine deaths, Queensland recorded 5,665 new cases and 38 deaths, Tasmania reported 680 new cases, South Australia reported 1,440 new cases and three deaths as well as ACT reported 537 new cases and one death.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 41.50 points or 0.57 percent to 7,326.40, after touching a high of 7,356.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 35.80 points or 0.47 percent to 7,608.80. Australian markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining 2.5 percent, Rio Tinto is adding almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.3 percent, while Mineral Resources and OZ Minerals are edging down 0.2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mixed. Santos is losing almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is slipping more than 2 percent, while Beach Energy is advancing almost 3 percent. Woodside Petroleum is gaining almost 3 percent after reporting that annual profit more than tripled amid a surge in prices of oil and gas. It also declared a final dividend.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Westpac is gaining almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is advancing more than 1 percent. In the tech space, Block is slipping more than 5 percent, Zip is losing almost 1 percent and Appen is declining almost 2 percent, while Xero and WiseTech Global are down more than 2 percent each. Gold miners are mostly higher. Newcrest Mining is gaining almost 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is adding almost 2 percent and Gold Road Resources is up more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is edging down 0.3 percent and Resolute Mining is flat.

In other news, shares in Wesfarmers are losing almost 6 percent after the retail and industrial conglomerate reported a 13 percent drop in its interim profit following the pandemic-related disruptions. It also declared a weaker dividend.

Telecom giant Telstra has reported a drop in operating earnings on various one-off costs, but recorded strong growth for its mobile network. It would pay an 8 cents per share interim dividend. The stock is down almost 3 percent.

Casino operator Star Entertainment has posted a first-half loss amid shutdowns, trading restrictions and border closures. They will not receive an interim dividend. The stock is down almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the unemployment rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. The Australian economy added 12,900 jobs last month, defying expectations for a flat reading following the increase of 64,8oo jobs in December. The participation rate was 66.2 percent, topping forecasts for 66.0 percent and up from the 66.1 percent reading a month earlier.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.721 on Thursday.

The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, giving up some of the sharp gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 falling below the 27,400 level, following the mostly negative cues overnight from global markets, as technology stocks mirrored their peers on tech-heavy Nasdaq and as traders digested some corporate earnings news.

Traders continue to be concerned about the spike in domestic new coronavirus infections, though on a steady decline.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 27,395.85, down 64.55 points or 0.24 percent, after hitting a low of 27,306.53 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.5 percent while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 2 percent, while Honda is edging down 0.4 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.4 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.4 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are mixed. Sony is losing almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.3 percent and Panasonic is gaining almost 2 percent. Canon is flat.

Among the other major losers, Recruit Holdings is slipping more than 5 percent, Keyence is losing more than 4 percent and NTT Data is declining more than 3 percent, while Bandai Namco Holdings, JTEKT, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Daiwa House Industry are sliding almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Hitachi is gaining more than 4 percent, while Nippon Yusen K.K. and Nippon Express Holdings are adding almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 932.4 billion yen. That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 3.4 percent gain in November. On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 5.1 percent - again topping expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent after spiking 11.6 percent in the previous month.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, core machine orders were up 6.5 percent on quarter and 6.4 percent on year at 2,703.5 billion yen. For the first quarter of 2022, core machine orders are seen lower by 1.1 percent on quarter and higher by 8.6 percent on year. The value of overall machine orders was up 3.0 percent on month and 17.1 percent on year at 2,833.0 billion yen.

Japan also posted a merchandise trade deficit of 2,191.1 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. That missed expectations for a shortfall of 1,607 billion following the downwardly revised 583.3 billion yen deficit in December (originally a 582.4 billion yen deficit). Exports gained 9.6 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase or 16.5 percent and down from 17.5 percent in the previous month. Imports surged an annual 39.6 percent, exceeding forecasts for a gain of 37.1 percent after spiking 41.1 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid-115 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is surging 1.4 percent, while New Zealand, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia are higher by between 0.1 and 0.8 percent each. Indonesia is bucking the trend and is down 0.4 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move to the downside in morning trading on Wednesday but staged a significant recovery attempt in afternoon trading. The major averages bounced well off their lows of the session, with the S&P 500 managing to close in positive territory.

The major averages finished the day narrowly mixed. While the S&P 500 inched up 3.94 points or 0.1 percent to 4,475.01, the Dow dipped 54.57 points or 0.2 percent to 34,934.27 and the Nasdaq edged down 15.66 points or 0.1 percent to 14,124.10.

Meanwhile, the major European markets showed modest moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp setback in the previous session as traders reacted to conflicting statements on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.59 or 1.7 percent at $93.66 a barrel.