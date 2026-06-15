Asian Markets Up Sharply As U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Lifts Sentiment

(RTTNews) - Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region are up sharply on Monday with investors cheering the news about Iran and the U.S. signing a peace deal to end the crisis in the Middle East.

The preliminary framework includes halting the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The resultant sharp drop in oil prices has helped ease inflation concerns, adding to the upbeat sentiment in the markets.

According to reports, an official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

US President Donald Trump announced the agreement on Truth Social on Sunday, saying, "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete."

"Let the oil flow!" the U.S. President exclaimed and declared that the "great deal" would bring "peace and security to the whole region."

In the Australian market, mining, energy and financials stocks are up with big gains. The S&P/ASX 200 is up 119.10 points or 1.35% at 8,923.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index is up 130 points or 1.44% at 9,136.50.

Among bank stocks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation and ANZ Group Holdings are up 1.2%-2%. National Australia Bank is rising 2.7%. Bendigo & Adelaide Bank is moving up 2.3%

Regis Resources is up 14.2% and Valut Minerals is surging 15.3%, while Evolution Mining is up more than 9%. BHP Group, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Sandfire Resources, Greatland Resources, Perseus Mining, Genesis Minerals and Capricorn Metals are gaining 3%-8%.

Among other major gainers, Sigma Healthcare is soaring 7.2% and Northern Star Resources is up 6.6%. Qantas Airways is climbing up 5.3% Charter Hall Group, Recee and Seek are also up sharply.

Woodside Energy, CSL, Transurban Group, QBE Insurance, Aristocrat Leisure, Coles Group, Santos, Suncorp Group, Origin Energy, Insurance Australia Group, Cochlear and New Hope Corporation are down in negative territory.

In Tokyo, it rained gains across the board this morning with the bulls taking the stage. The benchmark Nikkei 225 zoomed to a record intraday high, rising to 69,558.12. The index was at 69,528.40 at the end of the morning session, gaining 3,508 points or about 5.3%.

Murata Manufacturing and Ibiden Co. soared nearly 17% and 16.5%, respectively. Taiyo Yuden zoomed 15% and Sumco Corp jumped 13.7%. Softbank Group and IHI Corp. rallied 11.7% and 10.7%, respectively.

Among the laggards, CyberAgenct and Kikkoman Corp. shed 3.2% and 3%, respectively. KDDI Corp., Nichirei Corp and Oriental Land slid 1%-1.6%.

Taisei Corp., Kioxia Holdings, Kajima Corp., Shimizu Corp., Tokyo Electron, TDK, NSK, Ebara Corp., Mitsui Chemicals, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Materials and Yokohama Rubber gained 7%-10%.

Isuzu Motors, Advantest Corp., Toto, Dainippon Screen Manufacturing, Chiba Bank, Resonac Holdings, Nissan Motor, Disco Corp., Mazda Motor, Toray Industries, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Panasonic, Mizuho Financial, Komatsu, DOWA Holdings moved up 4%-6.5%.

South Korea's KOSPI is rising nearly 5.5%. Among the prominent gainers, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Energy jumped by about 4.7%, 6.3% and 3.5%, respectively.

Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp. POSCO Holding and Samsung BioLogics were among the several other sharp movers.

The Shanghai Composite Index is up 1.2% at 4,080.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 0.7% at 24,891.00.

The Indonesian market is up sharply, with its benchmark IDX Composite climbing up 3.2%. Singapore's STI is advancing 1.3% and Malaysia's key index KLCI is rising 0.75%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 is up marginally.