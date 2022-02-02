Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks advanced in thin trade on Wednesday as investors continue to pick up beaten-down shares following a disappointing January. Markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New year holidays.

Japanese shares advanced as investors sought to buy oversold stocks with robust earnings. The Nikkei average jumped 455.12 points, or 1.68 percent, to 27,533.60 while the broader Topix index closed 2.14 percent higher at 1,936.56.

Electronic application equipment maker Keyence soared 6.2 percent after releasing upbeat earnings for nine months through December. Sony Group surged 4.9 percent ahead of its earnings release.

ANA Holdings rose 6.21%, after the airliner surprised with a small third-quarter operating profit. Aisin, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and ANA Holdings climbed 4-6 percent on encouraging earnings news.

Australian markets rose for the second straight session after the Reserve Bank ended QE but urged patience on policy tightening.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 81.70 points, or 1.17 percent, to 7,087.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 86.80 points, or 1.19 percent, at 7,399.60.

A jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks, with Woodside Petroleum and Santos rising around 3 percent each. Miners BHP, Rio Tinto, South32 and Fortescue Metals Group rallied 2-4 percent as copper and nickel prices rose on a weaker dollar.

New Zealand shares extended gains from the previous session as investors took advantage of January's weakness to buy stocks at bargain prices.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed 230.70 points, or 1.91 percent, to 12,289.64, after having gained 1.4 percent the previous day. The index lost nearly 9 percent in January.

Investor sentiment was boosted after data showed the country's jobless rate fell to a record low of 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

Transport and logistics company Mainfreight topped the gainers list to surge 6.1 percent after issuing a positive trading update.

U.S. stocks ended higher for a third straight session overnight after a late-afternoon rally,

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both rose about 0.8 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent as investors reacted to positive earnings news and the latest data on manufacturing and job openings showing a resilient economy.