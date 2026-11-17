(RTTNews) - Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday as investors rotated from AI stocks and sought direction on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

As concerns over the data center boom mount, traders awaited cues from Nvidia's fiscal third-quarter earnings due after the U.S. market close later today and Anthropic PBC's expected market debut later this week.

Amid bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, investors also awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting on Wednesday for further direction.

Gold hovered near a one-year low while the U.S. dollar index held near its highest level since April 2025 after Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack told Bloomberg TV that inflation pressures appear to be broadening and she favors gradual, measured rate increases to let the economy adjust to policy changes.

Despite recent hawkish remarks from policymakers, markets see only a slim chance of a 50-basis-point Fed rate hike in December.

Brent crude futures fell below $92 a barrel, extending losses from the previous session as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz added to expectations of stronger global supply.

In a new report, Goldman Sachs commodity analysts have warned of a potential supply glut next year despite the risk of continued supply disruptions. As a result, the investment bank expects Brent averaging $88 a barrel in 2027 before gradually falling to $78 by December.

In an interview with Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, ruling out the possibility of U.S. involvement lasting even two years.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended half a percent lower at 3,584.58 after the U.S. introduced fresh restrictions to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.03 percent to 23,508.17 due to losses in major technology stocks such as Baidu and Alibaba.

Japanese markets ended sharply lower as technology stocks extended recent losses on concerns over artificial intelligence investment and tighter U.S. semiconductor export restrictions.

The Nikkei average fell 1.34 percent to 58,860.43 while the broader Topix index closed 1.57 percent lower at 3,840.02.

Technology shares bore the brunt of the selling, with SoftBank Group, Advantest, Kioxia Holdings and Ibiden falling 4-6 percent.

Seoul stocks sank for the fourth consecutive session on concerns that the AI bubble will likely burst and cause a recession in the U.S. before the 2028 presidential election.

The Kospi index plummeted 2.59 percent to 4,968.48. SK Square, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics dropped 1-3 percent.

Australian markets tumbled after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's November board meeting showed the majority of members believed that risks to the inflation outlook remained skewed to the upside and that earlier rate increases in 2026 are insufficient to tackle inflation risks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.79 percent to 8,883.20, hitting over one-week low, dragged down by heavyweight miners and banks. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.83 percent lower at 8,997.30.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ended a choppy session marginally higher at 14,306.96.

U.S. stocks slumped overnight as Nvidia led another sell-off in technology shares following reports that the Trump administration is accelerating efforts to limit several countries from providing Chinese companies remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Adding to concerns over the artificial intelligence trade, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Nvidia's culture, urged its board to seek an outside CEO and answer questions about chip sales to China.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said that the central bank is studying whether AI would boost production and economic growth or prove highly disruptive and economically costly.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.5 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled 1.9 percent to extend their losing streak to a third consecutive session while the Dow dropped 1.4 percent.