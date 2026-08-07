Asian Shares Mixed Amid Hormuz Tensions, Strong China Trade Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as uncertainty prevailed over a possible agreement between the United Sates and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and investors awaited U.S. jobs data that could prove pivotal for next month's interest-rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

Middle East tensions flared again following attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on a military camp in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia, a major oil supplier.

The dollar headed for a weekly gain against major peers amid a resurgence in geopolitical and trade tensions.

Gold climbed toward $4,300 an ounce and was set for its biggest weekly gain since January.

Brent crude futures surged toward $84 a barrel, building on the previous session's gains on growing doubts over efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.02 percent to 3,940.04 after customs data showed China's exports grew 23.9 percent in U.S. dollar terms in July from a year earlier, beating forecasts on rising global demand for high-tech components.

Imports rose 27.5 percent, slowing from June's 36 percent jump - the quickest in five years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 0.54 percent at 25,668.03.

Japanese markets ended slightly lower due to declines in AI and chip-related stocks, with SoftBank falling 2.5 percent and Kioxia Holdings losing 2.1 percent.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.12 percent to 65,606.71 in directionless trade while the broader Topix index settled 0.47 percent higher at 4,074.93.

Seoul stocks ended lower for a second day running amid Middle East tensions and lingering concerns over the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

The Kospi index closed 0.60 percent lower at 6,258.77, after having slumped 4.6 percent in the previous session dragged down by losses in technology stocks. Among the prominent decliners, Lotte Shopping plummeted 12.9 percent and SK Hynix tumbled 4.9 percent.

Australian markets finished marginally lower, easing from record highs ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest-rate decision due next week.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index fell 0.96 percent to 13,824.13.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight while oil and bond yields rose after reports emerged that Iran may bar U.S., Israeli and other "hostile" vessels from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns over global oil supplies.

It was said that the draft bill, which seeks to impose fines of up to 20 percent of a ship's cargo value for violations of the proposed restrictions, remains under expert review and is open to recommendations before any legislative action is taken.

Investors also digested new labor market data that showed the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week but remained below 200,000 for a third straight week.

The Dow dipped 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.