(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday despite Wall Street facing a fresh wave of selling pressure overnight on concerns over the artificial intelligence trade and expectations of more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Regional losses remained capped somewhat following blockbuster earnings and sales forecast from Nvidia.

The U.S. dollar index held near a 19-month high, while gold prices fell more than 2 percent to $3,765 an ounce as resilient U.S. economic data reinforced investor expectations for a decisive monetary policy response from the Fed.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem suggested that the Fed may need to hike its benchmark rate as many as four times by early next year to ensure the inflation problem doesn't get worse.

Brent crude prices dropped more than 1 percent to $91.71 a barrel after rebounding from recent declines on Tuesday.

Traders weighed renewed fighting in West Asia against expectations of falling U.S. crude oil inventories and signs of recovering supplies, driven by recovering Middle East exports.

American warplanes hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday in response to aggression by the IRGC targeting U.S. service members and assets, a U.S. military official said.

Iran Army's Navy said a fourth tanker violating regulations set in place by Tehran has struck a naval mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,587.83 ahead of a three-way meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin due on Thursday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.91 percent to 23,294.75 as escalating U.S.-China semiconductor tensions raised fresh concerns over Chinese firms' ability to scale their AI operations.

Japanese markets fluctuated before ending modestly higher as data showed Japan's export growth accelerated in October, driven by demand for shipments related to semiconductors.

The Nikkei average rose 0.28 percent to 59,024.28 while the broader Topix index closed 0.42 percent lower at 3,824, dragged down by technology and banking stocks.

Rakuten Group shares plunged 5.7 percent after its securities unit flagged possible leak of 11 million accounts.

Seoul stocks ended sharply higher after a volatile session. The Kospi index surged 1.99 percent to 5,067.44, snapping a three-day losing streak ahead of AI giant Anthropic's market debut scheduled for Thursday.

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Square rallied 2-4 percent while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics soared 7.4 percent.

Australian markets fell notably after wage growth accelerated more than expected in the three months through September, triggering warnings of a sixth RBA rate rise.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.69 percent to 8,821.80, extending a five-session slide to hit a two-month low ahead of key jobs data due on Thursday. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.72 percent lower at 8,932.40.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slipped 0.30 percent to 14,264.29 despite strong earnings results from Infratil and Napier Port.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as caution prevailed ahead of AL leader Nvidia earnings and Anthropic's market debut.

Another high-profile system outage - this time at the National Security Agency - also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.

In economic releases, retail sales increased moderately in October while a sharp decline in utilities output pulled industrial production lower, separate set of data showed.

Import prices rose for a second consecutive month, largely driven by spiking petroleum costs. Homebuilder sentiment plunged to more than a 14-1/2-year low in November as a result of high borrowing and construction costs.

While the Dow tumbled 1.6 percent to hit a five-month low, the S&P 500 gave up 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.7 percent to extend losses for a fourth straight session.