Asian Shares Mixed In Thin Holiday Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Monday, with China, South Korea and Taiwan closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

A cautious undertone prevailed as AI fears continued to rattle markets ad data showed Japan's economy grew at a much slower rate than expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Gold prices fell below $5,000 an ounce as the dollar strengthened ahead of a busy week of economic data, with investors awaiting industrial production data for January, preliminary Q4 GDP numbers, the minutes from the January FOMC meeting, purchasing manager index data for February and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge for additional cues on interest rates.

Oil prices were little changed as investors weighed prospects of OPEC+ supply increases and awaited upcoming U.S.-Iran talks aimed at de-escalating tensions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.52 percent at 26,705.94 as trading closed early for Lunar New Year celebrations. China's Shanghai exchange is shut all week and on Feb. 23.

Japanese markets fell slightly and the yen eased after posting its strongest weekly gain in about 15 months, as GDP figures fell short of market expectations in late 2025, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to press ahead with plans to revive the economy by raising government spending and cutting taxes.

Data showed GDP the world's fourth-biggest economy grew a miserly 0.1 per cent annualized in the December quarter, far smaller than market expectations for a 1.6 percent gain as government spending dragged on activity.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.24 percent to 56,806.41, dragged down by paper & pulp, transportation and communication stocks. The broader Topix index settled 0.82 percent lower at 3,787.38.

Australian markets kicked off the new week with modest gains, with tech, gold and healthcare stocks pacing the gainers. Miners and financials underperformed as the half-year earnings season swung into full gear.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.22 percent to 8,937.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.27 percent at 9,163.80.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index fell 0.61 percent to 13,117.91, extending losses for a second straight session to hover at four-month lows.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday while Treasury yields fell as softer-than-expected inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver at least two interest rate cuts this year.

Data showed consumer prices rose by 2.4 percent on a yearly basis in January, down from 2.7 percent in December and slightly below the estimated 2.5 percent increase.

The annual core price inflation also dipped to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent, bringing relief to investors heading into the long holiday weekend.